Midfield City Schools start time delayed 2 hours

MIDFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Midfield City Schools will start two hours late today due to a water main break that affected the area for several days. 

Today is the first day of school for the system. 

Students are expected to be there by 10 a.m.

Faculty and staff report at 9 a.m.

