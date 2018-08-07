Shameless will be longer than usual this season

Kim Dickens has booked her first gig since she was written off Fear the Walking Dead

Kim Dickens has booked her first gig since she was written off Fear the Walking Dead

Pfft, six seasons and a movie. The new goal should be three seasons, a movie and a revival.

Pfft, six seasons and a movie. The new goal should be three seasons, a movie and a revival.



By Megan Vick,

Get ready for a lot more Gallagher madness on Shameless!

Showtime announced Monday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that Season 9 of Shameless is going to have two extra episodes, bringing the total episode count to 14. The first half of the season will premiere Sunday, Oct. 21. After a short break, the show will return with new episodes on Sunday Jan. 20.

While Shameless' traditional 12-episode seasons have always felt adequate, an extra two episodes will allow the creative team to more fully utilize its expanding cast, which has taken on more and more adult storylines as the show has gone on.

This New Shameless Season 9 Trailer Proves It's Not Easy Being Gay Jesus

The season will once again find the Gallaghers taking justice into their own hands. Frank (William H. Macy) has found money in campaigning and is offering advice to the downtrodden men of the South Side, while Fiona (Emmy Rossum) is taking a risky gamble to put her business on the map. Elsewhere, Lip (Jeremy Allen White) is trying to take care of Eddie's niece Xan (Amirah Johnson), and Ian (Cameron Monaghan) is still dealing with the fallout of being Gay Jesus.

While most shows begin to stall after even half of Shameless' tenure, the Showtime dramedy continues to breathe new life into the Gallagher family and remains the network's most popular show. If Showtime wants to order additional episodes, we are more than happy to keep watching.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, Showtime's parent company)

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Shameless

Emmy Rossum

Jeremy Allen White

Cameron Monaghan

William H. Macy