Homeland is officially ending after season 8

By Kaitlin Thomas,

Carrie Mathison better be stocking up on some lumberjack gear, because Homeland's upcoming eighth season will officially be its last.

Showtime President and CEO David Nevins confirmed the news, which Claire Danes first hinted at back in April, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour Monday. According to Nevins, the decision to end the Emmy-winning show was actually made by Danes and creator Alex Gansa.

"Alex and Claire both started talking about [the end of the show] toward the end of a last season," he said. "I asked, 'Are you sure, let's think about it. Let's take a few months to sleep on this.' But when they were resolved, it seemed like the right time. ... The two of them made the decision."

Best Performances: Mandy Patinkin on Why Saul Is so Good at Silence

The farewell season will begin production early next year and is set to debut in 2019. Although details on the season are scarce -- we don't yet know where the new season will film, for instance -- the most recent season of Homeland concluded with Carrie (Danes) and her bestie Saul (Mandy Patinkin) reuniting after the former was held captive in Russia for seven months. This definitely seems like as good a time as any for both to head off the grid and join Dexter Morgan in the lumberjack game.

