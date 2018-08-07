Hell yeah, Master Chief will be in Showtime's Halo series

It took them long enough, but Showtime finally confirmed that its upcoming Halo series will feature the video game franchise's biggest hero: the one and only Master ChiefMore >>
The most famous Jedi Knight is playing a different kind of knight this time aroundMore >>
Pro wrestler Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart has diedMore >>
Everyone's favorite up-and-coming comedienne Midge is back with her lovingly dysfunctional family in the first trailer for the second season of Marvelous Mrs. MaiselMore >>
