California challenges border wall at appeals court

Witness Rick Gates is expected to continue testifying for several hours Tuesday and is expected to face a bruising cross-examination as defense lawyers try to undercut his credibility and pin the blame on him.More >>
The stiff economic sanctions ratchet up pressure on the country despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the international accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities.More >>
Voters in five states - Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Washington - head to the polls Tuesday.More >>
A California man has been charged for vandalizing President Donald Trump's Hollywood star.More >>
