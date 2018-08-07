EU says encouraging trade with Iran is crucial to nuke deal - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

EU says encouraging trade with Iran is crucial to nuke deal

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - The European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says the EU is encouraging enterprises to increase their business with Iran, as that country has been compliant with their nuclear-related commitments.

Mogherini told reporters Tuesday during her trip to Wellington, New Zealand, that it's up to Europeans to decide who they want to trade with. The United States reimposed stiff economic sanctions on Iran on Monday, ratcheting up pressure on Iran despite dismay from European allies, three months after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the international accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities.

The European Union issued a "blocking statute" Monday to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions.

Mogherini said the EU saw the need to maintain the nuclear deal and that trade was integral to it.

