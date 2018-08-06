Pedestrian struck on Jefferson Avenue - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Pedestrian struck on Jefferson Avenue

Police-Line-Do-Not-Cross (Source: Raycom Media) Police-Line-Do-Not-Cross (Source: Raycom Media)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police have confirmed that a pedestrian was struck while riding a bike on Jefferson Ave SW. 

Per authorities, the pedestrian was transported to UAB, but has passed from his injuries. The victim is in his mid-50s.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators. Jefferson Ave SW is shut down in both directions.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

