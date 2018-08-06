Pedestrian struck, killed on Jefferson Avenue - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pedestrian struck, killed on Jefferson Avenue

Police have confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed while riding a bicycle on Jefferson Ave SW. 

Authorities have identified the pedestrian as 61-year-old Dennis McKinnon.

Per authorities, McKinnon was transported to UAB and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators. Jefferson Ave SW was shut down in both directions.

