Pedestrian struck, killed on Jefferson Avenue

Police have confirmed that a pedestrian was struck while riding a bike on Jefferson Ave SW.More >>
Gadsden authorities are searching for a woman last seen in July after she was released from jail.More >>
Sylacauga Police are asking for the public's help identifying the person who shot into the home of a 91-year-old woman last week.More >>
An 18-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday.More >>
We begin our Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures again in the 60s to 70s.More >>
