AL faith leaders see progress in combating gun violence - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AL faith leaders see progress in combating gun violence

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Faith in Action Alabama went on night walks in the West End to spread their message of peace (Source: WBRC)
Onoyemi Williams (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Faith leaders in Birmingham said they're making progress when it comes to combating gun violence.

Birmingham Police tell us there have been 63 homicides so far in 2018. And just this past weekend, police investigated three. 

Monday night, Faith in Action Alabama took their work to the streets with night walks in the West End to spread their message of peace. 

Also in the works: a Victim Response Team.

Faith in Action will work with BPD to connect shooting victim's families with counselors and faith leaders to prevent a victim's loved one from retaliating.

"It's a piece of the puzzle that offers support to those victims and helps to humanize families and the statistics that we're seeing take place," said Onoyemi Williams with Faith in Action Alabama. "It goes from being just a number to being an actual family."

Williams said they plan to have the Victim Response Team up and running within a month.

She said fighting crime is a process, and the conversations being had among the community and city are promising starts. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

