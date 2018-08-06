FIRST ALERT: Few isolated storms Tuesday, increasing storm threat Wednesday

More blistering heat for Tuesday: The isolated showers will continue to diminish overnight, with lows tumbling into the 70s.

Temperatures will quickly surge into the 80s by mid-morning on Tuesday, with 90s returning by early afternoon. Most locations will remain dry, although there will be a few isolated pop-up storms in the afternoon. Some of these heat-activated storms may be rather intense, with frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. So keep an eye out for lightning alerts on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.



REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: You will notice a big increase in the chance of rain starting on Wednesday as an upper-level trough and weakening front enter the region. We will start off with lots of sunshine on Wednesday and then the risk for scattered storms and showers will increase in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be highest across our northern areas.

This system will stall out and keep us in a very muggy pattern through the end of the week, with a good chance for scattered storms. You may encounter some rain prior to lunchtime on Thursday and Friday, but the coverage of wet weather will increase in the afternoon.



THE TROPICS: We are monitoring one system in the Atlantic that has a 30% chance of development within the next five days. This system, however, poses no threat as it is over 1,000 miles WSW of the Azores and expected to move north. There is a very powerful hurricane named Hector in the central Pacific and this system is expected to pass south of the Big Island of Hawaii on Wednesday.

Currently, Hector is producing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, almost a CAT5. You can keep up with the latest tropical tracks on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

