Police: Raging driver shoots SUV with kids inside

Irondale Police are looking for a driver who they said fired shots at a vehicle with two children inside. It appears to be a road rage incident.

It happened Sunday afternoon on I-20 West just before the I-459 exit.



"We had a road situation that was really minor at first," said Sgt. Michael Mangina.



Investigators say the driver of a new, white Audi A7 cut off the SUV on the interstate. The dad driving the SUV, with his two children in it, honked at the Audi.



A few minutes later the driver of the Audi fired four to five shots into the SUV, luckily missing the dad and his eight and 10-year-old children.

"When I first heard the first pop, I was like, 'What was that?' And then I heard a second pop explode. I already knew we were getting shot at," said the father.

He said he and his daughter ducked and immediately pulled over.

"I don't know how with three bodies in the car, five bullet shots roughly, and nobody was hit," he said. "I have no idea how none of us got hit."

The father said this scary incident is not only going to change the way he drives, but he also hopes it is a reminder for you before you get behind the wheel.

" You never know what's going to set somebody off and they're going to want to take your life for no real reason," he said.

If you have any information about the car, or the person or people inside it, call police.

"People have got to stop being stupid. We cannot have this on our interstate. We will not have this on our interstate. We got to be courteous drivers. We have to stop resorting to a firearm when we get mad. It's ridiculous," continued Mangina.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.