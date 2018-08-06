Irondale police investigating road rage incident

Irondale Police are looking for a driver who they said fired shots at a vehicle with two children inside. It appears to be a road rage incident.

It happened Sunday afternoon on I-20 West just before the I-459 exit.



"We had a road situation that was really minor at first," said Sgt. Michael Mangina.



Investigators say the driver of a new, white Audi A7 cut off the SUV on the interstate. The dad driving the SUV, with his two children in it, honked at the Audi.



A few minutes later the driver of the Audi fired four to five shots into the SUV, luckily missing the dad and his eight and 10-year-old children.



"People have got to stop being stupid. We cannot have this on our interstate. We will not have this on our interstate. We got to be courteous drivers. We have to stop resorting to a firearm when we get mad. It's ridiculous," continued Mangina.



