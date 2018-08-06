New documentary to explore history of FBI, US presidents - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New documentary to explore history of FBI, US presidents

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Showtime will air a new documentary series from award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney examining the history of clashes between U.S. presidents and the FBI.

The four-part series inspired by the book "Enemies: A History of the FBI" by Tim Weiner will debut Nov. 18, Showtime Networks chief David Nevins told TV critics on Monday.

The program, with the working title "Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI," will explore what Showtime called "epic confrontations" between presidents and FBI directors from J. Edgar Hoover to James Comey.

In a tongue-in-cheek reference, Nevins referred to the documentary as "mildly timely."

The series' analysis of the past will be used to gauge what may come of the federal investigation of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, Showtime said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • LeBron James adds Showtime doc to his small-screen portfolio

    LeBron James adds Showtime doc to his small-screen portfolio

    Monday, August 6 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-08-06 22:06:10 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-08-06 23:26:37 GMT
    LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is churning out content for the small screen.More >>
    LeBron James has yet to play a minute for the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the NBA superstar is churning out content for the small screen.More >>

  • 11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago

    11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago

    Monday, August 6 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:59:35 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-08-06 23:22:13 GMT
    (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...
    Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>
    Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>

  • 5 killed after plane nosedived into California parking lot

    5 killed after plane nosedived into California parking lot

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-08-06 04:32:55 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-08-06 23:21:48 GMT
    (Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

    The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.

    More >>

    The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly