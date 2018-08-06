West Elementary in Cullman set to open on Tuesday

Many Cullman parents are wondering if West Elementary will be ready for classes starting Tuesday. The school system says yes.

Workers are doing all they can to repair the roof under a blazing sun on Monday. A hailstorm badly damaged the roof earlier. The estimated cost for repairs is $750,000 which will be covered by insurance and FEMA. The contractor has assured the school system the roof work should not affect classes.



Parents preparing their kids for classes are happy to hear that.

"I feel like it's pretty typical of a school year. Trying to get ready for a school year," says Ashley Helms.



Sunday there was an electrical problem with the air conditioners in five classrooms. Those problems have been fixed according to school superintendent Susan Patterson.

Some parents have voiced concerns regarding whether the school leaks would be fixed; they also worry about mold problems.

"Throughout this process, we have contracted with a professional service to monitor air quality. At this time all air quality reports have come back with acceptable ranges, and we will be conducting more testing," says Patterson.



A parent with a daughter at the school is confident the Principal, Jay Page, would not open the school if there was any threat.

"Feel perfectly confident in Dr. Page's decision. I feel like West Elementary is a perfect school and I look forward to a new school year for my children," says Helms .

