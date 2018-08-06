FIRST ALERT: Rising storm threat mid-week

Our forecast remains on track with most of the storm development happening across northwest areas this afternoon. There have been some strong storms producing locally heavy rain over Fayette and Walker counties.

Elsewhere, the heat has been the big story with temperatures surging into the middle 90s. The threat for isolated storms will linger through this evening, with temperatures tumbling into the 80s through 7 p.m.

Tuesday will be much like Monday with hot and sizzling temperatures, a light southwest wind, and isolated afternoon storms.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: You will notice a big increase in the chance of rain starting on Wednesday as a front enters the region. We will start off dry on Wednesday, with scattered storms and showers likely in the afternoon and evening. An upper-level trough will also settle in for the rest of the week and weekend. So, this will set the stage for lower daytime temperatures, and a good coverage of scattered storms and showers through Saturday. As far as timing, the weather will start to develop during the late morning and increase into the afternoon and evening.

THE TROPICS: We are monitoring one system in the Atlantic that has a 30% chance of development within the next five days. This system, however, poses no threat as it is over 1,000 miles WSW of the Azores and expected to move north. Folks in Hawaii are closely monitoring a Pacific Hurricane. Hector is currently producing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. This hurricane is expected to pass south of the big island on Wednesday. You can keep up with the latest tropical tracks on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

