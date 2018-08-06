DOJ: Judge who allowed merger was wrong about competition - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

DOJ: Judge who allowed merger was wrong about competition

By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump Justice Department says it proved that AT&T's mega-merger with Time Warner will hurt competition, and the judge who allowed the takeover was clearly wrong to conclude consumers wouldn't be harmed.

The government's argument came in its brief filed Monday with a federal appeals court. The Justice Department is challenging the decision by a lower court judge that opened the way for one of the biggest media deals ever: phone and pay-TV titan AT&T's $81 billion takeover of the Time Warner entertainment conglomerate.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon misunderstood the complexities of the booming pay-TV market and the nature of AT&T's competitors, the antitrust regulators asserted in their filing.

But AT&T General Counsel David McAtee says in a statement that "Appeals aren't 'do-overs'."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

