The Latest: UNC's Carney says he made 'a wrong decision' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: UNC's Carney says he made 'a wrong decision'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on 13 North Carolina football players being suspended for selling school-issued shoes (all times local):

___

4:25 p.m.

One of the 13 North Carolina players suspended for selling school-issued shoes says he made "a wrong decision."

Defensive end Malik Carney was the only suspended player who spoke with reporters Monday after the school's announcement that several players had been sidelined. Carney says he was "obviously disappointed" and that he apologized to the team for committing the secondary NCAA violation.

Asked if he knew selling the pair of shoes was improper, Carney said, "In the moment like that, you're not really thinking about the consequences." Carney declined to talk about specifics of the transaction.

Carney is one of nine players who must sit four games, though he'll start his suspension Week 2 against East Carolina. Eleven players will be suspended for the opener at California.

___

3:45 p.m.

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham says he's satisfied that the school has resolved all issues tied to football players committing NCAA violations by selling their team-issued shoes.

Cunningham and coach Larry Fedora addressed reporters Monday afternoon following the school's announcement that 13 players faced suspensions for the secondary violations. Nine of those players are suspended for four games, two are suspended for two and two must sit out one game. The school had reported the issue to the NCAA in January.

Cunningham says school officials reacted quickly when they learned of the violations and had their investigation completed in roughly four days. He says he believes the case will be "closed" and resolved once the suspensions are served.

Fedora says the suspended players are "very remorseful."

___

3:25 p.m.

North Carolina has three defensive ends among 13 players facing suspensions for selling team-issued shoes. The school sought - and received - approval from the NCAA to stagger some of the suspensions.

The school announced Monday that returning starter Malik Carney, Tomon Fox and Tyrone Hopper were each suspended four games, though Carney and Fox will begin their suspensions after the opener. Hopper will begin serving his suspension the opener at California.

Carney will miss games starting Week 2 against East Carolina, UCF and Pittsburgh. He'll return to play at Miami, then sit again at home against Virginia Tech on Oct. 13.

Fox won't sit out until the Sept. 27 game against Miami. He'll return against Virginia Tech, then sit again against Syracuse, Virginia and Georgia Tech on Nov. 3.

Coach Larry Fedora is scheduled to speak with reporters later Monday afternoon.

___

2:50 p.m.

Thirteen North Carolina players face early season suspensions for selling team-issued shoes.

UNC said Monday nine players received four-game suspensions for the secondary NCAA violations. Two players will sit two games and two others will be sidelined for one contest. The NCAA approved a school request to delay two suspensions affecting multiple players at one position, while the other 11 suspensions start with the Sept. 1 opener at California.

The list of players include sophomore quarterback Chazz Surratt, who is suspended the first four games. Surratt started seven games last season and entered preseason competing with Nathan Elliott for the starting job.

UNC reported the violations after learning of shoes being sold to at least one retailer in an email from a member of the public in January, according to documents released after a public-records request from The Associated Press.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago

    11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago

    Monday, August 6 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:59:35 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-08-06 21:15:24 GMT
    (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...
    Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>
    Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>

  • 5 killed after plane nosedived in California parking lot

    5 killed after plane nosedived in California parking lot

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-08-06 04:32:55 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-08-06 21:14:59 GMT
    (Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

    The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.

    More >>

    The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.

    More >>

  • Kids found in rags in New Mexico amid tale of guns, exorcism

    Kids found in rags in New Mexico amid tale of guns, exorcism

    Monday, August 6 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-08-06 15:18:59 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-08-06 21:14:45 GMT
    (Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...
    (Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...(Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing 3-year-old boy in Amalia, N.M. Law enforcement officers searching the co...

    Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

    More >>

    Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly