8th graders can see R-rated 'Eighth Grade' free this week - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

8th graders can see R-rated 'Eighth Grade' free this week

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actual 8th graders will be able to see the R-rated coming-of-age movie "Eighth Grade" in select movie theaters across the nation Wednesday.

The film's distributor A24 says Monday that it's hosting a night of free screenings in every state on August 8 and waiving the R-rating to allow kids of all ages to experience the film. There is at least one participating theater in each state.

The film from director Bo Burnham follows a shy 13-year-old girl in her last week of middle school and has been widely praised for its authentic depiction of being a young teenager in the social media age.

The Motion Picture Association of America gave the film an R-rating for some language and sexual material.

The only remaining barrier to entry? Parents.

