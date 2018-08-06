8th graders can see R-rated 'Eighth Grade' free this week

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actual 8th graders will be able to see the R-rated coming-of-age movie "Eighth Grade" in select movie theaters across the nation Wednesday.

The film's distributor A24 says Monday that it's hosting a night of free screenings in every state on August 8 and waiving the R-rating to allow kids of all ages to experience the film. There is at least one participating theater in each state.

The film from director Bo Burnham follows a shy 13-year-old girl in her last week of middle school and has been widely praised for its authentic depiction of being a young teenager in the social media age.

The Motion Picture Association of America gave the film an R-rating for some language and sexual material.

The only remaining barrier to entry? Parents.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.