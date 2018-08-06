UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old boy found in Birmingham

Birmingham police have confirmed they have located the missing boy at a friend's house and that he is now home safe.

Police say 12-year-old Quintez Whissnatt was last seen on Sunday at the Huffman baseball field, then headed towards North Roebuck School on foot with other kids.

Family members are especially concerned because the boy has a pacemaker.

Whissnatt was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a flag logo, blue jean shorts and Jordan tennis shoes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Whissnatt, please contact Birmingham police at 205-297-8443.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.