UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old boy found in Birmingham

Irondale Police are looking for a driver who they said fired shots at a vehicle with two children inside. It appears to be a road rage incident.More >>
Irondale Police are looking for a driver who they said fired shots at a vehicle with two children inside. It appears to be a road rage incident.More >>
If you're looking for good news, we found some. Alabama is one of only 18 states that the federal government says follows their highest standard of maintaining the registry. The problem is several of our neighboring states, including Georgia, don't.More >>
If you're looking for good news, we found some. Alabama is one of only 18 states that the federal government says follows their highest standard of maintaining the registry. The problem is several of our neighboring states, including Georgia, don't.More >>
Crews with Bessemer Water returned to the scene of a water main break to make more repairs.More >>
Crews with Bessemer Water returned to the scene of a water main break to make more repairs.More >>
Birmingham police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.More >>
Birmingham police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.More >>
Many Cullman parents are wondering if West Elementary will be ready for classes starting Tuesday. The school system says yes.More >>
Many Cullman parents are wondering if West Elementary will be ready for classes starting Tuesday. The school system says yes.More >>