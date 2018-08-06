Birmingham police searching for missing 12-year-old boy who has a pacemaker

Birmingham police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.More >>
Crews with Bessemer Water have returned to the scene of a water main break to make more repairs.
FIRST ALERT for hot temperatures and widely scattered showers and storms today. It will be feeling like it's in the lower 100s for several hours this afternoon, so take it easy if you have to be outside.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring and new Regions CEO John Turner are a few of several new individuals named to the Birmingham Business Journal's newest list of the Magic City's Most Influential Executives.
A Birmingham elementary school is closing early Monday due cooling concerns. Robinson Elementary will dismiss students at noon.
