Louie Consoli: Linguine & Mussels

Ingredients:

1 lb linguine

1/2 lb mussels

2 cloves of garlic

1/2 stick butter

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tsp parsley flakes

1 lemon or lime

1/2 cup white wine

1/2 cup chopped basil

salt and pepper

Directions:

Boil and cook pasta, around 8 minutes

Saute mussels, butter, olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper for 3 minutes on med. heat

Add chopped garlic, lime or lemon, wine, fresh basil. Saute for 1 minute on med/high heat

Add pasta to saute and plate.

Garnish with chopped parsley

