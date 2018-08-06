Louie Consoli: Linguine & Mussels - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Louie Consoli: Linguine & Mussels

Ingredients:

1 lb linguine 
1/2 lb mussels
2 cloves of garlic
1/2 stick butter
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/2 cup olive oil
1 tsp parsley flakes
1 lemon or lime
1/2 cup white wine
1/2 cup chopped basil
salt and pepper

Directions:

Boil and cook pasta, around 8 minutes
Saute mussels, butter, olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper for 3 minutes on med. heat
Add chopped garlic, lime or lemon, wine, fresh basil. Saute for 1 minute on med/high heat
Add pasta to saute and plate.
Garnish with chopped parsley

