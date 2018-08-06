JeffCo water service to return after repairs to water main break

Crews with Bessemer water returned to the scene of a water main break on Monday to make more repairs.

During a news conference Monday morning, city officials explained they placed a clamp on the broken main Friday. That allowed water to be restored for a short time, but that clamp broke Sunday. Now they will cut out the section of pipe that is busted in hopes of fixing the problem.

City officials say they are also waiting for a sleeve that had to be made in Texas to arrive Tuesday. That, they say, should fix the issue for good.

All municipal buildings in downtown Bessemer, including the courthouse, were closed.

Officials say water service will be restored around 9 p.m. on Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are still some outages in the Ross Bridge community and parts of Hueytown.

Officials say it is not a water line issue. It is an issue with some of the tanks not having enough water. Because the system was down, water wasn’t following into those tanks.

Now the water line is repaired and water is being restored to those tanks. It can flow back into those communities that are still without water.

