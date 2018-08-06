Bessemer water service to return Monday night after repairs to water main break

Crews with Bessemer water returned to the scene of a water main break on Monday to make more repairs.

During a news conference Monday morning, city officials explained they placed a clamp on the broken main Friday. That allowed water to be restored for a short time, but that clamp broke Sunday. Now they will cut out the section of pipe that is busted in hopes of fixing the problem.

City officials say they are also waiting for a sleeve that had to be made in Texas to arrive Tuesday. That, they say, should fix the issue for good.

All municipal buildings in downtown Bessemer, including the courthouse, are closed.

Officials say water service will be restored around 9 p.m. on Monday.

