Bessemer Courthouse, other buildings closed after more repairs to water main break

Crews with Bessemer Water have returned to the scene of a water main break to make more repairs.

During a news conference Monday morning, city officials explained they placed a clamp on the broken main Friday.

That allowed water to be restored for a short time, but that clamp broke Sunday. Now they will cut out the section of pipe that is busted in hopes of fixing the problem.

City officials say they are also waiting for a sleeve that had to be made in Texas to arrive tomorrow. That, they say, should fix the issue for good.

All municipal buildings in downtown Bessemer, including the courthouse, are closed.

Water service may not be restored until late tonight or early Tuesday morning.

