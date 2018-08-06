Jill: Tracking hot temperatures and developing showers

FIRST ALERT for hot temperatures and widely scattered showers and storms Monday. It will be feeling like it’s in the lower 100s for several hours this afternoon, so take it easy if you have to be outside. We are already tracking showers developing and we will see widely scattered activity last through the early evening hours. Locally heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning will be the primary storm threats. Most of the activity should fade by the time the Barons game starts.



Tomorrow will be very hot again and rain chances will remain on the low side. The kiddos going back to school will need to plan on hot temperatures and rain chances rising by mid-week. The weather at the bus stop won’t be bad in the morning but the ride home could be wet and stormy.



The pattern is about to become unsettled again as a trough slowly shifts southward this week, and that will create lift in the atmosphere for daily showers and storms to form. This system will impact us through the weekend, though one model shows it moving through a bit quicker than the other.



Temperatures will not be as extreme starting on Wednesday thanks to increased cloud cover and higher rain chances. On Wednesday and Thursday the greatest coverage sets up north of I-20. By Friday, everyone will see a chance for rain and storms.



Tracking widely scattered showers developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.