Mayor Woodfin among new names on Birmingham’s Most Influential List

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring and new Regions CEO John Turner are a few of several new individuals named to the Birmingham Business Journal’s newest list of the Magic City’s Most Influential Executives.

The annual list intends to put the spotlight on key decision makers, power brokers and executives who are shaping the future of the local business community.

It includes a mix of CEOs of major employers like Turner and UAB President Ray Watts, but also key community leaders like Woodfin and Herring – whose decisions can shape the local economy and workforce.

Startup leaders like Shipt’s Bill Smith also made the annual list, which the BBJ has published annually for nearly a decade.

