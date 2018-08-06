Birmingham elementary closing early due to "cooling concerns" - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham elementary closing early due to "cooling concerns"

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A Birmingham elementary school is closing early Monday due cooling concerns.

Robinson Elementary will dismiss students at noon.

In a statement, the district says it is working to address the situation, and students are expected to be able to return to school Tuesday on the regular schedule.

This is the first day of school for students in the Birmingham City School system.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly