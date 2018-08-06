Birmingham elementary closing early due to "cooling concerns"

A Birmingham elementary school is closing early Monday due cooling concerns.
Robinson Elementary will dismiss students at noon.
In a statement, the district says it is working to address the situation, and students are expected to be able to return to school Tuesday on the regular schedule.
This is the first day of school for students in the Birmingham City School system.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.