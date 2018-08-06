Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins

NEW YORK (AP) - Beyonce reveals she had an emergency cesarean section when she delivered her twins.

The singer, in a series of essays in September's Vogue magazine, says she was 218 pounds and was swollen from toxemia. The 36-year-old says the twins spent many weeks in intensive care and her husband, Jay-Z, was "a strong support system."

She says she put pressure on herself to lose weight in the three months after the birth of her first child. But after the twins, she approached things differently.

Beyonce says she has a "little mommy pouch" and she's in no rush to get rid of it.

She says it's important for her to help open doors for younger artists. Her photo is the first Vogue cover to be shot by an African-American photographer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices

    Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices

    Monday, August 6 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-08-06 15:04:14 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-08-06 18:13:13 GMT
    A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.More >>
    A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.More >>

  • 11 killed and nearly 70 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

    11 killed and nearly 70 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

    Monday, August 6 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:59:35 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-08-06 18:13:12 GMT
    (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...
    Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>
    Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>

  • Co-workers among 5 killed in Southern California plane crash

    Co-workers among 5 killed in Southern California plane crash

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-08-06 04:32:55 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-08-06 18:13:05 GMT
    (Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

    The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.

    More >>

    The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly