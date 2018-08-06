The trailer for Netflix's Maniac is trippy AF - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The trailer for Netflix's Maniac is trippy AF

© PRNewsFoto © PRNewsFoto


By Liam Mathews,

Netflix's Maniac is poised to be one of the biggest TV events of the year. The limited series reunites Superbad's Jonah Hill and Emma Stone a decade-plus later for a victory lap after they've turned from new kids to Hollywood royalty. It's directed by Cary Fukunaga, who directed the first season of True Detective. Sally Field is in it. And it looks off-the-rails insane, a psychedelic sci-fi excursion where no expense was spared in making images as brain-melting as possible.

Stone and Hill star as Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, two people who join the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial for a drug that inventor Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux) claims can fix everything wrong with the mind. Things go sideways, as they are wont to do, and Annie and Owen have to flee into the darkest, weirdest corners of their minds to escape the forces trying to tear them apart.

The trailer is more about dazzling visuals than plot, and it's full of bright colors, world-building details (a bonsai tree in a clinical lab is a very specific choice) and stuff that makes you go "whaaaa?" like Emma Stone as basically Legolas from Lord of the Rings. Very strong Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Legion vibes.


Maniac arrives on Netflix Friday, Sept. 21.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Maniac

Emma Stone

Jonah Hill

Sally Field

Cary Fukunaga

Justin Theroux

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly