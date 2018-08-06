Twin California wildfires grow, threatening 9,000 buildings - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Twin California wildfires grow, threatening 9,000 buildings

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A spotter plane banks in front of an air tanker as it drops fire retardant on a burning hillside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A spotter plane banks in front of an air tanker as it drops fire retardant on a burning hillside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A U.S. Air Force plane drops fire retardant on a burning hillside in the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A U.S. Air Force plane drops fire retardant on a burning hillside in the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A hillside smolders after flames passed through during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A hillside smolders after flames passed through during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A tree burns from the inside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A tree burns from the inside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) - Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather have continued to grow in Northern California.

California fire officials said Monday that the two fires about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of San Francisco were 30 percent contained and have scorched 428 square miles (1,108 square kilometers).

The two fires are burning about 14 miles (22 kilometers) apart and have destroyed 75 homes. Another 9,000 buildings are threatened.

The two fires cover an area larger than a deadly wildfire burning near Redding, California.

That blaze has killed two firefighters and five civilians and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

The wildfire started two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire. It is 45 percent contained.

.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices

    Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices

    Monday, August 6 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-08-06 15:04:14 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-08-06 16:37:14 GMT
    A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.More >>
    A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.More >>

  • 11 killed and nearly 70 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

    11 killed and nearly 70 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

    Monday, August 6 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:59:35 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-08-06 16:36:01 GMT
    (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent...
    Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>
    Police say separate weekend shootings in Chicago left a total of at least 11 people dead and about 70 wounded.More >>

  • 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-08-06 03:53:01 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-08-06 16:34:36 GMT
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly