The Walking Dead's Negan is joining fighting video game Tekken

Max Joseph is leaving Catfish and he's barely even giving us time to say goodbyeMore >>
Max Joseph is leaving Catfish and he's barely even giving us time to say goodbyeMore >>
This August, Netflix will add its own spin to that age-old tale of two teens falling in love and running off togetherMore >>
This August, Netflix will add its own spin to that age-old tale of two teens falling in love and running off togetherMore >>
Flip or Flop isn't dead yet.More >>
Flip or Flop isn't dead yet.More >>
Negan, the whistling, barbed-wire-wrapped baseball bat-wielding bad guy from AMC's horror drama The Walking Dead, will be a playable character in Tekken 7More >>
Negan, the whistling, barbed-wire-wrapped baseball bat-wielding bad guy from AMC's horror drama The Walking Dead, will be a playable character in Tekken 7More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.