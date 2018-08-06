Promoter says Pink admitted to Sydney hospital, cancels show - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Promoter says Pink admitted to Sydney hospital, cancels show

SYDNEY (AP) - Pop superstar Pink was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Monday with a virus, forcing her to postpone a second show, her promoter said.

The singer's "Beautiful Trauma" world tour's first concert in Sydney was scheduled for last Friday, but she canceled that show on doctor's orders.

She battled through a Saturday night show.

Promoter Live Nation tweeted that Pink was admitted to a hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged. But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert.

"Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery," the tweet said.

Both the Friday and Monday night shows are expected to be rescheduled.

Pink's Australian tour is scheduled from July 4 to Aug. 26.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her "Truth About Love" world tour.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

    5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-08-06 04:32:55 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:45:30 GMT
    (Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

    The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.

    More >>

    The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.

    More >>

  • 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-08-06 03:53:01 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:44:36 GMT
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>

  • Is justice blind at a courthouse with a Confederate statue?

    Is justice blind at a courthouse with a Confederate statue?

    Monday, August 6 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:39:25 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:43:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...
    An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.More >>
    An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly