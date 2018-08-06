Sen. Rand Paul invites Russian lawmakers to Washington - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sen. Rand Paul invites Russian lawmakers to Washington

MOSCOW (AP) - A United States senator has met with Russian lawmakers in Moscow and invited them to visit the U.S.

Sen. Rand Paul said on Monday that American and Russian lawmakers need closer contact, noting that "our biggest problem right now is no dialogue."

The Kentucky Republican said after meeting with members of the foreign affairs committee for Russia's upper house of parliament that he invited them to come to Washington. Paul added that Russian and U.S. lawmakers could also meet in a neutral country.

Paul argued that "those who believe in either country that we should not have diplomacy are greatly mistaken."

Paul has nurtured a close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and defended Trump after the president's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

