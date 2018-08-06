Michelle Obama announces week of action to sign up voters - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Michelle Obama announces week of action to sign up voters

By ASHLEY THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Michelle Obama is marking the 53rd anniversary of the Voting Rights Act by urging Americans to participate in a week of action to get people signed up to vote.

The former first lady, a co-chairwoman of a nonpartisan organization to encourage voting, announced Monday that the When We All Vote Week of Action will be held Sept. 22-29.

She said members of When We All Vote will be traveling the country to register voters and get them excited about the November midterm elections, when Democrats hope to capitalize on a wave of anger against President Donald Trump and take back control of Congress from the Republicans.

"With so much at stake in our country, sitting on the sidelines isn't an option," Mrs. Obama said in an email to supporters.

Flagship events will be held in at least 12 cities, including Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and New York. The group wants volunteers to host events in other communities that week as well.

Other co-chairs of the group include actor Tom Hanks; "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda; singers Janelle Monae, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw; and NBA point guard Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets.

The organization said they anticipate that Mrs. Obama and other co-chairs will attend some of the events.

The Voting Rights Act, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Aug. 6, 1965, prohibits racial discrimination in voting. Mrs. Obama said it's important to recognize the organizers, marchers and other volunteers who helped get the law passed.

"We want to honor their legacy and continue their work to ensure that every eligible American cast their vote, work that is far from finished," the former first lady said in a video.

___

Follow Thomas on Twitter at https://twitter.com/thomashley

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

    5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-08-06 04:32:55 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:45:30 GMT
    (Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

    The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.

    More >>

    The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.

    More >>

  • 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-08-06 03:53:01 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:44:36 GMT
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>

  • Is justice blind at a courthouse with a Confederate statue?

    Is justice blind at a courthouse with a Confederate statue?

    Monday, August 6 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:39:25 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:43:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...
    An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.More >>
    An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly