Facebook removes Alex Jones pages for hate, bullying - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Facebook removes Alex Jones pages for hate, bullying

LONDON (AP) - Facebook says it has taken down four pages belonging to rightwing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, including two featuring his "Infowars" show, for violating its hate speech and bullying policies.

The social media giant said in a statement Monday that it also suspended Jones' account for 30 days because he repeatedly posted content that broke its rules.

The company said it "unpublished" the four pages after receiving reports that they contained content "glorifying violence" and used "dehumanizing language" to describe Muslims, immigrants and transgender people.

Facebook is the latest tech company to take action against Jones, the Austin, Texas-based "Infowars" host, after facing growing social media backlash.

BuzzFeed News reported Sunday that Apple has removed five of Infowars' six podcast from its iTunes and Podcast apps for violating hate speech guidelines.

Apple said it "does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users."

Last week, music streaming service Spotify removed some episodes of "The Alex Jones Show" podcast for breaching its hate content policy.

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week.

Among his claims is that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, which left 20 children and six adults dead, was a hoax. Families of some of the victims have sued him for defamation and he now admits the shooting occurred but says his claims were free speech.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

    5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-08-06 04:32:55 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:45:30 GMT
    (Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...(Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP). Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Sa...

    The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.

    More >>

    The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.

    More >>

  • 'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    'Facts of Life' star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-08-06 03:53:01 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:44:36 GMT
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>
    Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," has died at age 92.More >>

  • Is justice blind at a courthouse with a Confederate statue?

    Is justice blind at a courthouse with a Confederate statue?

    Monday, August 6 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:39:25 GMT
    Monday, August 6 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-08-06 14:43:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 photo, Ronnie Anderson, an African-American man charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana P...
    An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.More >>
    An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument out front.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly