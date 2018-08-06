'I thought it was a doll': Baby found floating in river dies

The medical examiner will work to determine the boy’s exact cause of death.More >>
The medical examiner will work to determine the boy’s exact cause of death.More >>
The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.More >>
The plane was heading to the airport southeast of Los Angeles when it came down and struck an unoccupied parked car.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.More >>
Authorities say they've arrested three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.More >>