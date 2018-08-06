Romania reports 500 outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Romania reports 500 outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romanian authorities have reported more than 500 separate outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs, mainly in the Danube Delta and near the Hungarian border.

In the eastern county of Tulcea, the region worst hit by the disease, an official told The Associated Press on Monday that a state of emergency had been proclaimed.

Mihai Pagal, a spokesman for the Tulcea prefect's office, said 48,000 pigs had been culled since June after they came down with the disease. He said two large commercial farms had been badly hit, as well as many smaller farms.

Tulcea alone has seen 471 outbreaks of swine fever, according to Romanian veterinary authorities. They said nationwide, 500 farmers will receive compensation for dead livestock.

The World Organization for Animal Health says African swine fever doesn't affect humans.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices

    Pentagon restricts use of fitness trackers, other devices

    Monday, August 6 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-08-06 15:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 3:46 AM EDT2018-08-07 07:46:02 GMT
    A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.More >>
    A new Pentagon order says military troops and other defense personnel on certain sensitive bases and warzone areas won't be allowed to use fitness tracker or cellphone applications that can reveal their location.More >>

  • California appeals ruling to let border wall proceed

    California appeals ruling to let border wall proceed

    Tuesday, August 7 2018 2:10 AM EDT2018-08-07 06:10:03 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-08-07 07:45:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California that the Trump administration overreached by waiving environment...

    A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

    More >>

    A federal appeals court will hear arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups who contend the Trump administration overreached by waiving environmental reviews to speed construction of the president's prized border wall with Mexico.

    More >>

  • Rosie O'Donnell, Broadway stars, protest outside White House

    Rosie O'Donnell, Broadway stars, protest outside White House

    Monday, August 6 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-08-07 03:21:17 GMT
    Tuesday, August 7 2018 3:43 AM EDT2018-08-07 07:43:39 GMT
    Rosie O'Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway's biggest musicals have led a sing-along protest against President Donald Trump outside the White House.More >>
    Rosie O'Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway's biggest musicals have led a sing-along protest against President Donald Trump outside the White House.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly