Continental Motors embarks on $75 million Alabama project

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A $75 million project is underway to transform Continental Motors' operations in south Alabama.

Al.com reports that Continental officials last year announced that its "Blue Marlin Project" would involve building a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Brookley.

The new plant would consolidate operations scattered among nearly a dozen different buildings, and would be stocked with about $40 million in new manufacturing equipment.

Continental said in a statement that the new plant will be nearly 275,000 square feet. Continental also plans to house new customer support and technology development operations in the facility.

Continental, whose parent company is China-based AVIC International Holding Corp., makes a variety of piston and turbine engines for light aircraft, among other products and services.

