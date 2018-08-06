Mickey: A hot start to the week

It's a quiet Monday morning for us, with mostly clear skies. Our temperatures are coming in the 60s to 70s.

The heat is the headline, especially for today and Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-90s and "feels like" temperatures into the triple digits. That will be a hot scenario for kids starting school on the bus ride this afternoon back home.

While we could see and isolated shower or two by Tuesday, Wednesday through the end of the workweek appear to be our highest rain chances.

This weekend looks iffy for rainfall. Some models are showing lower chances for rain, and others are not. So, at this point, lets keep a chance of rain and isolated afternoon storms in the forecast for midweek through Sunday.

THE TROPICS: With respect to hurricane season, so far the tropics have been rather quiet this month. There is a disturbance just over a thousand miles west-southwest of the Azores, way out over the Atlantic, with some potential for further development. The National Hurricane Center has forecast a 20% chance of further development within the next five days. Even if this system becomes better developed, there is no immediate concern that this would threaten the U.S. The hurricane season typically ramps up in late August and early September, so we will be keeping a close eye on what’s happening in this part of the world.

