Police searching for 12-year-old boy last seen at JeffCo baseball park

Birmingham police are searching for a missing child who was last seen at Huffman Ballpark.
Police say the missing child is a 12-year-old black male. The name of the child has not been released.
The child was last seen in the 400 block of Red Lane Road around 6 p.m. He was wearing a black shirt with a bald eagle on it and blue jean shorts.
The missing child uses a pace-maker.
If you see the child, call 911.
