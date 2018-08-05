Police searching for 12-year-old boy last seen at JeffCo baseball park

Birmingham police are searching for a missing child who was last seen at Huffman Ballpark.

Police say the missing child is a 12-year-old black male. The name of the child has not been released.

The child was last seen in the 400 block of Red Lane Road around 6 p.m. He was wearing a black shirt with a bald eagle on it and blue jean shorts.

The missing child uses a pace-maker.

If you see the child, call 911.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.