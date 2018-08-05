Body camera video shows police rescue man from burning car

A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...More >>
A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.More >>
A 14-year-old boy is has been found in Illinois after he went missing out of Olive Branch, Mississippi.More >>
A 14-year-old boy is has been found in Illinois after he went missing out of Olive Branch, Mississippi.More >>
The actress is best known for her role as Edna Garrett on "Diff’rent Strokes" and its spin-off "The Facts of Life."More >>
The actress is best known for her role as Edna Garrett on "Diff’rent Strokes" and its spin-off "The Facts of Life."More >>
Atlanta police said the department is "extremely proud" of the responding officers.More >>
Atlanta police said the department is "extremely proud" of the responding officers.More >>
According to WXMI, the deputy smelled marijuana from the front porch of Saltzman’s home. When the deputy asked Saltzman who it belonged to, she confessed it was hers.More >>