FIRST ALERT: Heat builds for start of school, storm chances increase Wednesday

FIRST ALERT FOR BUILDING HEAT: The school season kicks off this week for several students around our area and the big weather story to start the week will be the heat. A high-pressure ridge over the state will continue to limit the number of pop-up storms, with most areas remaining dry through tonight and tomorrow. You can expect another good supply of sunshine for Monday, with temperatures starting out in the mid-70s and surging into the 90s by lunchtime. There may be some fog in the morning, especially in those areas that received rain Sunday. We will have a few isolated pop-up storms and showers Monday afternoon and forecast data suggests the better coverage will be to the northwest.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: Tuesday will be much like Monday, with mainly dry and very hot weather conditions. A few isolated afternoon storms will be possible after lunchtime. Our chance for rain will start to increase on Wednesday as a long wave trough forces a weakening cold front into the region. This will produce a better chance of storms and showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially across northern locations. This system is expected to stall across the state and linger through the end of the week. So this will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with a good chance for scattered afternoon storms for the end of the work-week and weekend. The risk for organized severe weather will remain to the north; however, we will need to keep an eye on the weather app for some stronger afternoon storms, with locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

THE TROPICS: With respect to hurricane season, so far the tropics have been rather quiet this month. There is a disturbance just over a thousand miles west-southwest of the Azores, way out over the Atlantic, with some potential for further development. The National Hurricane Center has forecasted a 30 percent chance of further development within the next five days. Even if this system becomes better developed, there is no immediate concern that this would threaten the U.S. The hurricane season typically ramps up in late August and early September, so we will be keeping a close eye on what’s happening in this part of the world. I will have updates coming up at 10 p.m. on WBRC FOX6. Also, check in with the Good Day Crew before you head out in the morning.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.