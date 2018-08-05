Magnum's 'stache to get nod in reboot of CBS show - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Magnum's 'stache to get nod in reboot of CBS show

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Jay Hernandez participates in the "Magnum P.I." panel during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Jay Hernandez participates in the "Magnum P.I." panel during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Perdita Weeks participates in the "Magnum P.I" panel during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP). Perdita Weeks participates in the "Magnum P.I" panel during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

By The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - The reboot of "Magnum P.I." won't forget fans of the original hit starring Tom Selleck, paying quiet homage recognizable to long-time viewers.

They include a pair of Dobermans, the red Ferrari, and the bickering relationship between Magnum, who is played by Jay Hernandez, and Higgins, with Perdita Weeks taking on the role that was a man in the original.

Just don't look for the big moustache that Selleck sported in the 1980s original on CBS. His character, along with those of Higgins and T.C., all sported 'staches.

Executive producer Peter Lenkov says Selleck brought that aesthetic to the role and the reboot aims to step away from his version of the character.

However, there will be what Lenkov calls "a little nod" to the moustache in the second episode.

The series debuts Sept. 24.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Baby's body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

    Police: Baby's body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

    Sunday, August 5 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-08-06 00:57:49 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-08-06 02:48:18 GMT
    Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan.More >>

  • H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

    H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:56:27 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-08-06 02:38:56 GMT
    A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.More >>
    A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.More >>

  • Rescuers search for crashed plane in Alaska national park

    Rescuers search for crashed plane in Alaska national park

    Sunday, August 5 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-08-05 22:37:39 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-08-06 02:38:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...
    Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.More >>
    Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly