Police: Baby's body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police: Baby's body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday.

A family visiting from Stillwater, Oklahoma, spotted the approximately 8-month-old boy wearing only diapers in the shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline at about 4 p.m.

Chiropractor Monte Campbell said his wife, Diana Campbell, first noticed the baby.

"She just called me over and said there was a baby in the water. I called 911. At that point I thought it was a doll," Campbell said.

Campbell said he "walked out mid-thigh level" in the East River and retrieved the baby and started CPR. He said the baby had no respiration and showed no pulse.

Police officers arrived minutes later and brought the baby onto the pedestrian walkway where they continued CPR before the baby was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child showed no signs of trauma, police said.

The location near the South Street Seaport on the heavily-trafficked East River, a tidal estuary subject to strong currents, divides Manhattan from Brooklyn. Both park-lined shorelines are usually teaming with tourists this time of year.

It wasn't clear how long the baby had been in the water. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Baby's body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

    Police: Baby's body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

    Sunday, August 5 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-08-06 00:57:49 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 10:48 PM EDT2018-08-06 02:48:18 GMT
    Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan.More >>

  • H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

    H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:56:27 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-08-06 02:38:56 GMT
    A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.More >>
    A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.More >>

  • Rescuers search for crashed plane in Alaska national park

    Rescuers search for crashed plane in Alaska national park

    Sunday, August 5 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-08-05 22:37:39 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-08-06 02:38:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo sightseeing buses and tourists are seen at a pullout popular for taking in views of North America's tallest peak, Denali, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rescuers are...
    Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.More >>
    Peering through low cloud cover, rescuers are attempting to find a sightseeing plane that crashed Saturday with the pilot and four passengers aboard high on a mountain ridge in Denali National Park and Preserve.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly