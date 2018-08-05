Work Week Forecast: School starts back with heat & rain

Most kids won't be excited to head back to school this week, but it'll be a good week to be inside.

The week starts with uncomfortably hot temperatures and transitions to plenty of wet weather.

Averages highs for Monday and Tuesday are in the mid-90s. There's only a 20 percent chance of rain Monday and 30 percent Tuesday, but afternoon pop-up showers are possible.

The forecast starts changing Wednesday. Temperatures begin to decrease, with highs averaging 91, but the rain chance rises to 60 percent. The wet weather will move in during the afternoon and evening and stay through Thursday.

The good news is the rain system is expected to stall and wash out late in the week. However, Friday's average high remains 86 with still a 50 percent chance of rain.

