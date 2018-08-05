Chrissy Teigen caught in Bali earthquake while on vacation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chrissy Teigen caught in Bali earthquake while on vacation

By The Associated Press

Chrissy Teigen has shared her shock and worry in real time during a powerful and deadly earthquake in Indonesia with her social media followers.

The model, along with singer-husband John Legend and their two children, felt the shaking on neighboring Bali on Sunday.

"Bali. Trembling. So long," Teigen tweeted to her 10.6 million followers.

The quake killed at least 39 people on the tourist island of Lombok, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) from Bali. A brief tsunami warning went into effect but was later lifted.

In another posting, she wrote, "Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of "hooooooly (expletive) this is happening."

The aftershocks unnerved Teigen, too.

"im either still trembling or these little quakes won't stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE," she wrote.

At one point, Teigen reacted to the temblor as she was holding her 2-month-old son Miles: "I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying 'I'm naked. I'm naked. I'm naked.' like a naked zombie."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Crackdown on 'bots' sweeps up people who tweet often

    Saturday, August 4 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-08-04 15:23:40 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-08-05 23:17:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to tar...
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>
    Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of manipulating the 2016 election.More >>

  • H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

    H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:56:27 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-08-05 23:08:25 GMT
    A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.More >>
    A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.More >>

  • Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:46:28 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-08-05 23:08:01 GMT
    (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...

    More >>

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly