Astros OF George Springer exits with thumb injury vs Dodgers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Astros OF George Springer exits with thumb injury vs Dodgers

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Houston Astros' George Springer, left, exits with a trainer after getting injured whiletrying to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Houston Astros' George Springer, left, exits with a trainer after getting injured whiletrying to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.
(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

By DOUG PADILLA
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - All-Star outfielder George Springer has left Houston's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after injuring his left thumb trying to steal second base in the third inning.

The team says Springer exited with discomfort in his thumb Sunday following a headfirst dive into the bag. He was thrown out by Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Jake Marisnick replaced Springer in center field for the Astros. Marisnick robbed Chris Taylor of a home run to end the sixth.

Springer was the World Series MVP last year after hitting five home runs in seven games against the Dodgers. He went deep in the first inning Sunday for his sixth leadoff home run this season.

The two-time All-Star also left Tuesday's game at Seattle when he injured his left shoulder while diving to make a catch in the first inning. He was not in the Astros' lineup Wednesday.

Springer started all three games in the weekend series against the Dodgers, getting an extra-base hit in each game.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

    H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:56:27 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-08-05 22:17:57 GMT
    A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.More >>
    A former cable TV mogul and Philadelphia newspaper owner who gave away most of his $1.2 billion fortune to charity has died.More >>

  • Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter's mind

    Sunday, August 5 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-08-05 15:46:28 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-08-05 22:17:43 GMT
    (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...(RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in Centennial, Colo., to serve life in prison without p...

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other,...

    More >>

    A psychiatrist who spent hours with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

    More >>

  • 5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

    5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

    Sunday, August 5 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-08-05 21:37:43 GMT
    Sunday, August 5 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-08-05 21:39:19 GMT
    (Eddie Ponsdomenech/PonsMedia via AP). This photo provided by Eddie Ponsdomenech shows a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the South Coast Plaza shopping center in Santa Ana, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arl...(Eddie Ponsdomenech/PonsMedia via AP). This photo provided by Eddie Ponsdomenech shows a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the South Coast Plaza shopping center in Santa Ana, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arl...
    5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.More >>
    5 people on board a small airplane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the twin-engine Cessna crashed Sunday in a Southern California parking lot.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly