Burglary suspect recaptured after escaping during shooting investigation

Birmingham police have arrested a burglary suspect after the suspect arrested during a related shooting investigation.

The suspect was initially taken into custody at approximately 10 a.m. While being arrested, police say the officer heard gunshots and called for assistance as he located a female shooter who the officer says he believes was shooting in his direction.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody without injury. There were no shots fired by Birmingham police. However, the burglary suspect managed to escape during the other arrest, police say.

Sgt. Johnny Williams says the burglary suspect was taken into custody just before 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.