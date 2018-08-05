FIRST ALERT: Heat builds as school year begins

FIRST ALERT FOR BUILDING HEAT: The school season kicks off this week for several students around our area and the big weather story to start the week will be building heat. A high-pressure ridge over the state will continue to limit the number of pop-up storms, with most areas remaining dry through tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures have surged into the low 90s this afternoon and it’s going to feel very warm through the late evening, with a few clouds overhead and lows in the mid-70s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out this evening, but this activity should gradually diminish after sunset. Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny day and plan for one of the hottest days of the month so far. There is a good chance temperatures could reach mid-90s for parts of our area in the afternoon. The feels-like temperature will likely surge above the triple-digit mark. We will have a few isolated pop-up storms and showers Monday afternoon but the greatest chance for pop-ups will be over northwest areas.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: Tuesday will be much like Monday, with mainly dry and very hot weather conditions. A few isolated afternoon storms will be possible. Our chance for rain will start to increase on Wednesday as a long wave trough forces a weakening cold front into the region. This will produce a better chance of storms and showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially across northern locations. This system is expected to stall across the state and linger through the end of the week. So this will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with a good chance for scattered afternoon storms for the end of the work week and weekend. The risk for organized severe weather will remain to the north, however we will need to keep an eye on the weather app for some stronger afternoon storms, with locally heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

THE TROPICS: With respect to hurricane season, so far the tropics have been rather quiet this month. There is a disturbance just over a thousand miles west-southwest of the Azores, way out over the Atlantic, with some potential for further development. The National Hurricane Center has forecasted a 30 percent chance of further development within the next five days. Even if this system becomes better developed, there is no immediate concern that this would threaten the U.S. The hurricane season typically ramps up in late August and early September, so we will be keeping a close eye on what’s happening in this part of the world. I will have lots more, including the rain chance specifics in my updated extended forecast at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.