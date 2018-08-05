The best 4K monitors in 2018

By Jon Martindale



There was a time, not so long ago, when 4K monitors just weren’t a feasible option for the average consumer. Some of them have been on the market for several years, sure, but the ultra high-definition devices weren’t the most accessible considering their once-limited selection, high cost, and overall performance.

The last couple of years have seen 4K monitors make some serious headway, however, with many 3,840 2,160-pixel displays becoming far more affordable. We’ve rounded up the best of them below, from value-based offerings to 43-inch behemothsoutfitted with the best in factorycalibration. So here they are, the best 4K monitors on the market.

The best

Dell P2715Q ($400)

This excellent 27-inch monitor from Dell boastsintuitive on-screen controls and a terrific ergonomic stand, not to mentionUltraHD capabilities and a display that basks inwide viewing angles, strong color, and deep blacks.

Theimage quality adjustments are not the most robust you’ll have to opt for a more professional displayfor that but the picture is great even without adjustment. Of all the 4K monitors available, this delivers the most bang for your buck by a mile, and it’s suitable for any use.

Better yet, its price is ever more affordable. While it initially launched at $700, it can now be had for just $400, making it an even more attractive purchase. If you’d rather buy something a little smaller, the 24-inch version is also worth considering.

The rest

HPZ27($560)

This is not a monitor for gaming or watching movies, this is a monitor for professionals. The HP Z27 boasts fantastic color accuracy, strong contrast levels, and has good brightness for reproducing striking images. The design is understated and minimalist, so it’s not exactly a showpiece monitor.

Starting at $560 but frequently found closer to $500, you do have to pay for that picture quality, but it’s a fair price for a killer professional monitor.

Acer Predator XB321HK ($1,100)

While Acer’s G-Sync enabled gaming monitor features the hefty price tag of at least $1,100, its solid build quality, top-notch image quality, and a well curated feature set make for a killer gaming monitor. Nvidia GPU users can take advantage of the G-Sync variable refresh technology, and all gamers will appreciate the 1ms response time and sleek black bezel. It’s an attractive offering and a great choice for gamers looking to make the jump to 4K.

Newer models have been introduced with higher-refresh rates by some gaming monitor makers, but those are ridiculously expensive, making this a far more attractive purchase.Read our full reviewof the previous version.

BenQ PD3200U ($800)

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

If you like (or don’t mind) your 4K monitor having a relatively chunky design, the BenQ PD3200U is well worth recommending. With near-perfect color accuracy, it’s a great 4K display for professionals, while still offering a snappy 4ms response time for gaming.With a broad 178-degree viewing angle you can get a great picture no matter where you’re sat — which makes it a viable option for collaborative work of watching movies with friends.

As much as the chunky design may be a put off for some, its substantial frame isn’t weak or overly flexible. That lends it a sturdy build quality which you don’t always find at this competitive price point. Read our full review here.

